RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawan urges striking NASS workers to embrace dialogue

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has urged striking workers of the National Assembly to call off their industrial action and embrace dialogue for speedy resolution of the disputes.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]
Senate President Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]

The appeal is contained in a statement issued by Mr Ola, Awoniyi Special Adviser on Media to President of Senate, in Abuja on Friday.

Recommended articles

Lawan made the appeal at a meeting which he summoned to find a way out of the lingering issues between the workers and the management of the National Assembly.

Workers of the National Assembly under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria(PASAN) had embarked on an indefinite strike from Monday June 6, to press home their demands for payment of some allowances.

“I want to urge you, whenever we disagree, let’s try to come and sit and talk about it because when we talk, we are able to find some common grounds and solutions.

“I am very happy that we have been able to deal with this,” Lawan said.

In attendance at the meeting were the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi.

The NASS management was represented by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Ojo Olatunde, and Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Mr. Ahmed Amshi and some top officials of the National Assembly.

President of PASAN, Mr Mohammed Usman, also led his other colleagues who are officials of PASAN.

After the two sides had narrated their positions on the disputes, the Senate President assured the workers that he would reach out to the relevant authorities that would facilitate the speedy resolution of the issues involved.

Usman, in his final response, said he would communicate the outcome of the meeting to his other colleagues who are members of PASAN.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello promises to mobilise youths for Tinubu's victory

Yahaya Bello promises to mobilise youths for Tinubu's victory

Owo attack: Akeredolu rejects FG's claim on ISWAP

Owo attack: Akeredolu rejects FG's claim on ISWAP

Lawan urges striking NASS workers to embrace dialogue

Lawan urges striking NASS workers to embrace dialogue

Owo terror attack was targeted at Akeredolu, South-West - Soyinka

Owo terror attack was targeted at Akeredolu, South-West - Soyinka

Monkeypox: Nigeria records 10 additional cases in 7 days - NCDC

Monkeypox: Nigeria records 10 additional cases in 7 days - NCDC

CBN to introduce USSD code to improve eNaira

CBN to introduce USSD code to improve eNaira

Gov Makinde inaugurates renal dialysis unit, other facilities

Gov Makinde inaugurates renal dialysis unit, other facilities

Ekiti 2022: Youths pledge support for former Gov, Segun Oni

Ekiti 2022: Youths pledge support for former Gov, Segun Oni

University students lament as ASUU strike continues

University students lament as ASUU strike continues

Trending

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.