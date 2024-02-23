ADVERTISEMENT
LASU VC wins Nelson Mandela leadership prize for integrity and transparency

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Dominic Mensah,President, of the organisation presenting the award to LASU VC [NAN]
The President of Stay Africa Youth Development Initiative (SAYDI-AFRICA), Dominic Mensah, presented the award to Olatunji-Bello in her office on Friday in Lagos.

Mensah said the award was presented in recognition of Olatunji-Bello’s selfless and transformational leadership in LASU, which was providing the right direction for youths across the country and the African region.

“We are here to present this honour because you have distinguished yourself as a selfless leader of astute erudition.

“Olatunji-Bello has outstanding and articulate attributes and is one of such rare prominent Africans that have written their names on the very heart of history.

“She dedicated her service to God, humanity and country which is in line with the Nelson Mandela ideology,” he said.

Mensah urged Olatunji-Bello to remain the icon of integrity and leadership as well as a role model for youths.

Responding, Olatunji-Bello thanked the organisation for recognising her with such an honour even when it was least expected.

She said that this shows that people were watching our contributions from far away without knowing.

SAYDI-AFRICA is an African youth organisation dedicated to building youth in leadership positions in Africa.

