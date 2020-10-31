Lagos residents are now free to go about their businesses without any restriction or hindrance.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat announced this in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

However, the 12 am to 4 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID19 remains.

The statement reads, “The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. The 12 am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID19 remains.

“Lagosians are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanks security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to our troubled communities. He commends Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.

“The Governor urges the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, but to keep living in harmony as we get set to rebuild our dear State and strengthen the unity that we are known for.

The governor lifted the restriction barely 24 hours after the curfew time was reviewed to start from 10 pm to 6 am.