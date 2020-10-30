In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the state government says the curfew will now start from 10 pm till 6 am with immediate effect.

Omotoso said Lagos residents can now go about their business between 6 am and 10 pm from Friday, October 30, 2020.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

“The curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities.

“He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity’.

“The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.”

The adjustment in the time of the curfew came five days after the state government reviewed the curfew with restriction time starting from 8 pm to 6 am.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a 24-hour curfew in the state after violence broke out in some areas in the state during the recent #Endsars protests.