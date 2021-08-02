Lagos records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 519 infections in 2 days

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state recorded six COVID-19 related deaths within two days.

An isolation centre in Lagos (LASG)
Abayomi made the disclosure through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, on Sunday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for July 30 and July 31.

He said that the deaths increased the state’s COVID-19 related mortality to 384.

According to him, 4,437 tests were conducted on the reported dates, out of which 519 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 63,872,” Abayomi said.

He said that there are currently 2,783 active COVID-19 cases in communities being managed under the state’s Home Based Care.

Abayomi disclosed that the number of patients receiving treatment at the state’s isolation facilities had increased from 128 to 136 persons.

He further said that 56,127 of the infected people had recovered in communities, while 4,399 had recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic stood at 607,803.

Earlier, Abayomi, said that the state was currently under a severe stress and strain of COVID-19 third wave with emergence of between 100 and 300 new cases daily.

He said that isolation facilities were filled up and being overstretched necessitating creation of more spaces to accommodate patients.

“I hereby appeal to everyone either in Lagos or neighbouring states that COVID-19 is not yet over.

“We have quite a long way to go and we do not know how many more waves of infections ahead.

“It is therefore important to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions and build indigenous capacity to be less vulnerable, but be more resilient to deal with shocks,” he said.

He advised that the elbow greeting should be adhered to as COVID-19 was a contact contagion.

Abayomi stressed that COVID-19 safety protocols should be strictly adhered to as practice of handshaking still poses high risk for transmission of the virus.

