News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The foodstuffs were packaged in small bags while money was put in envelopes.

Sylvester Ogunkelu [Sunrise News]
Sylvester Ogunkelu [Sunrise News]

Ogunkelu, who distributed rice, beans and cassava flakes (garri), said that the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the constituents.

"Today's programme is the second in the series, and it is geared towards making our people to smile. This distribution will be done every three months to ease hardship suffered by my constituency members," he said.

The lawmaker said that Mojoda, Ibonwon, Odogbawujo, Eredo, Igboye and Ilara communities benefitted from the gesture.

"There was no criterion for the selection of the beneficiaries. As a resident and a constituency member, you are entitled to the palliative. For those who did not get today, you shall surely get in subsequent editions," Ogunkelu said.

The APC Chairman in Eredo Local Government Area, Muftau Muhammad, praised Ogunkelu for the initiative.

"This programme is highly commendable, and we pray that it will be sustained so that more people would benefit," he said.

The APC Vice Chairman, Lagos East Senatorial District, Olayinka Olusanya, urged the people to be patient with President Bola Tinubu in tackling Nigeria’s challenges.

"The president knows where the shoe pinches; there will be light soon at the end of the tunnel," she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Morenike Ajayi, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture. According to her, the foodstuffs and money came to her at the right time.

"I am a beneficiary of both food and cash, and I most grateful for such an initiative," she said.

Another beneficiary, Wale Ajengbe, said the palliative would bring relief to his family.

NAN reports that the rice, beans and cassava flakes were packaged in small bags while the money was put in envelopes. The amount of money in each envelope was not disclosed. Each beneficiary got the four items.

