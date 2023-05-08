FRSC issues traffic alert for travelers using Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Kazeem said that crash involving a tanker occurred in the early hours of Sunday under the Ibafo pedestrian bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway.

He said that FRSC officers and some security agencies had been on top of the situation since the occurrence of the crash.

He added that the contents of the fallen vehicle had been successfully trans-loaded into another one while men of the Ogun State Fire Service had proceeded to refill their water tank.

“Unfortunately, some inpatient drivers who choose to drive against the flow of traffic from all available exit points have done so, thereby causing traffic jams.

“This is however, not only for the outward Lagos section where the RTC occurred alone but also, the inward Lagos section as well.

“All road users going into and out of Lagos are therefore advised to explore alternative routes.

“Such routes include Ikorodu through Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, and Epe for Lagos bound vehicles, ” he said.

