RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt demolishes shanties on Lekki coastal road

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos government has demolished all shanties and illegal structures on Lekki coastal road which serves as alternative to Lekki-Epe route.

Lagos govt demolishes shanties on Lekki coastal road. [chronicle]
Lagos govt demolishes shanties on Lekki coastal road. [chronicle]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition was carried out after a three-day removal notice had reportedly been issued to affected persons.

Recommended articles

Chairman of the State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), CSP Shola Jejeloye, confirmed the demolition in a statement issued by Head, Public Affairs of the unit, Mr Femi Moliki, on Sunday in Lagos.

According to Jejeloye, the task force is prepared to monitor and prevent future encroachments and illegal occupation of any part of Lekki coastal road.

The chairman said that the exercise was carried out to give way for the construction of the coastal road, linking Lekki to the Free Trade Zone.

The road, he said, would also serve as an alternative route to Lekki–Epe expressway, to enhance free flow of traffic on the corridor.

”We have enlightened the occupants on the strategic nature of the road where they had built their shanties."

"Immediately it was cleared in 2019, they mobilised themselves and extended their occupation of the road."

”They have turned it into hideouts for criminals. They sell drugs, some of which were seized during our assessment of the area, while traffic robbers and other dangerous criminals also dwell here.

”These cannot be allowed to thrive in Lekki. The essence of the demolition is to monitor the place and safeguard it so that criminals don’t return there again,’’ he said.

Jejeloye expressed the state government’s commitment to decongesting Lekki– Epe expressway, hence the need to open up the road for residents and other law-abiding people to use.

NAN reports that the state government had, on July 26, announced the identification of illegal structures and abandoned vehicles on Lekki/Ajah coastal road.

It noted that the illegal structures and abandoned vehicles were serving as hideouts for robbers operating in traffic.

Government had also given owners of such illegal structures and abandoned vehicles in the area three days, starting from July 26, to remove them.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security agent accidentally shoots Ebubeagu personnel at APC congress in Ebonyi

1 dead during Ekiti APC congresses; Tinubu, Fayemi loyalists trade words

COVID-19: NCDC announces 407 new infections in Nigeria

Lagos govt demolishes shanties on Lekki coastal road

Gov Matawalle says fake news making it difficult to end banditry in Zamfara

7 persons killed, 250 houses razed as gunmen run riot in Plateau community

Lagos records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 519 infections in 2 days

Igboho’s lawyer demands open trial of Abba Kyari

Police rescue 2 abducted Kebbi students