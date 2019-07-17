The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 49 people died and 430 others were injured in 264 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) between January and June in Lagos.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander of the Corps, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Omeje said that 2,214 persons were involved in the 264 traffic accidents within the period under review.

According to him, 25,344 offenders were arrested for 27,970 offences, ranging from seat belt violations, driving without valid driver’s licence, tyre default, broken windscreen and overloading.

“Other offences that attracted the corps’ attention include driving against traffic, wrong overtaking, drunk-driving, among others,‘’ he said.

Omeje gave an assurance that the corps would not relent in its resolve to reduce carnage on the road, saying that no effort would be spared in bringing sanity to the roads.

“We are intensifying our operations in this next half of the year to reduce road traffic crashes to the barest minimum.

“We have embarked on `Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence’ to make sure that only certified drivers are on the road, while those who are not qualified are removed from the road.

“Also, the corps nationwide has started `Operation Safe-To- Load’ to bring sanity to the operations of tankers and trailers,’’ Omeje said.

He urged road users to be extra careful on the roads and to ensure strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations.