A medical doctor, Chugbo Emeka, who was exposed to coronavirus after treating a patient who tested positive for the virus has died in Lagos.

The Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has announced this via its Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

According to the NMA, Dr Emeka died at the isolation ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

https://twitter.com/LagosNma/status/1250456364985593858

“NMA LAGOS regrets to announce the death of Dr Chugbo Emeka at the LUTH isolation ward. He died on 15/04/2020. He was a Private Medical Practitioner who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19. We condole with his family and d medical community for this painful loss. NMA Lagos,” the NMA tweeted.

Dr Emeka’s death is the 8th coronavirus death in Lagos.

Lagos State Ministry of Health had earlier on Wednesday announced the 7th coronavirus death in the state.

The patient is noted to have died on Tuesday, April 14, and is the seventh fatality recorded in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The patient was a 63-year-old Nigerian man who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.