Another patient has died of coronavirus-related complications in Lagos State.

This was announced by the Lagos State Ministry of Health early on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The patient is noted to have died on Tuesday, April 14, and is the seventh fatality recorded in Nigeria's commercial capital.

The patient was a 63-year-old Nigerian man who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.

Another death, the sixth, had been announced by the state's Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday.

The deceased was a 56-year-old Nigerian who recently returned from the United States.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, recording a total of 214 cases, 57.4% of the country's total of 373.

25 new cases were recorded in the state on Tuesday, the highest the state has recorded in one day since Nigeria's index case was detected in February.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended an initial lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja by an additional 14 days.

During a national address on Monday, April 13, he expressed concerns that despite the nation's best efforts, coronavirus cases have doubled since the lockdown was initiated especially in both Lagos and the FCT; extending the lockdown till April 27.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 19 states and the FCT.

99 people have been discharged after recovery, 69 of them in Lagos alone.

With the Wednesday's announcement, a total of 12 people have now died in Nigeria from coronavirus-related complications.