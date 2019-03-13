Fatai made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the scene of the collapse building in Lagos Island on Wednesday.

He said that the CDA had been monitoring and reporting distressed buildings in Lagos Island but no action was taken by officials of the state.

“More than four years now, we have been reporting any faulty building found in the area to the Ministry of Housing, Alausa, we also alert Department of Town Planning and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA).

“At the end of the day we do not see any action taken by the agencies involved.

“We want the state government to step in and find lasting solution to the incessant building collapse where many lives are affected, it is too rampant in Lagos Island,” he said.