Lagos ready to deal with flood crisis following release of Lagdo Dam water

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement on Monday, said the agency was fully prepared for the flood opening.

"In line with the paradigm shift from response to effective and efficient disaster management, preparedness and prevention, the state has carried out holistic measures.

"This holistic measures include the sensitisation and advocacy in historically affected areas and empowerment of local emergency management committees.

"This also includes strengthening of the early warning systems and clearing of drainage and gutters at the state and local government area levels.

"We remain at high alert with improved infrastructure to manage any imminent challenges," he said.

He, however, appealed to residents to remain calm.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that there had been alert over a possible flood along the River Benue basin in a few days.