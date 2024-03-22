ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara women in transport business are better than prostitutes - RTEAN boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman also advised women to stop being idle or selling their bodies for a living and to engage in legal businesses.

A woman driving a tricycle [HumAngle]
A woman driving a tricycle [HumAngle]

Onikijipa, who disclosed this in Ilorin on Friday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said transportation business was more honourable for women than prostitution.

According to him, most women see the transportation business as a men’s job and prefer to be wayward rather than engaging in it.

"Transportation is not strictly for men as thought by some women. It is for both genders.

"Women engaging in transportation business is far better than prostitution. Stop seeing transportation as men’s work.

"We have many women now here in Kwara driving taxi cabs, tricycles and ‘okada’ to earn a living. That is a big kudos to them.

"We also have many women here as executives. They are part of the decision making. We don’t discriminate in our association,” he said.

The chairman also advised women to stop being idle or selling their bodies for a living and to engage in legal businesses. Onikijipa also advised passengers to be vigilant and stop boarding any available car to their destination.

He said most transporters were fake and not legally registered with transport unions in the state.

"Be vigilant and go to the park to board a vehicle. Everyone should be conscious of the security situation in the country in order not to fall victim to kidnappers.

"They will take your details in the park – names, phone numbers and next of kin in case of eventuality, unlike all the road side cars,” he added.

He, however, warned those unregistered/illegal drivers who formed the habit of carrying passengers to desist from the act. He said whoever was caught would be dealt with according to the association’s constitution.

The chairman also disclosed that RTEAN always conducted medical tests and sensitisation for his members every fortnight in Kwara. Onikijipa said the medical test was to keep the drivers fit and check their mental status before handling the wheel.

"We partner with Kwara Ministry of Health and some NGO’s to do the needful medically for our members,” he stated.

