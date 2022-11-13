RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara Gov. AbdulRazaq celebrates Pa Afolayan at 100

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated former Super Chief Inspector of Education, Pa Immanuel Afolayan who clocked 100 years.

The governor said the story of the centenarian is a testimony to the irresistible power of destiny, hard work, determination and God’s grace in human affairs.

Pa Afolayan, retired in 1983 from Kwara State Ministry of Education as Super Chief Inspector of Education, went from being a palm wine tapper with no formal education to becoming a holder of a Master’s degree, which he bagged from Ohio University in the United States in 1981.

A graduate of Fourah Bay College in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Pa Afolayan was a founding father of Igbomina Anglican Diocese and he served as its chairman for 11 years.

”He also taught in different parts of the country, including in Kaduna, Sokoto, Okene, and Kwara.

According to the governor, I celebrate the achievements and contributions of this statesman to the education sector and to the community as a whole.

“His life tells an incredible story of fate and determination to rise to the highest level that destiny and hard work can take him.

“It is an inspiring story of never-say-never, a story of never giving up in the face of daunting challenges or disappointments.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kwara , I congratulate Pa Afolayan and his family on his 100th birthday anniversary, while praying for God’s continuous grace for him and his family.

