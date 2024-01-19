Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state

Gov Dikko Radda, stated this during a courtesy visit by the agency’s management led by its Director- General, Charles Odii, at Katsina House in Abuja. This is contained in a statement by Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Friday in Katsina.

Radda was quoted as saying that such partnership would enhance economic growth in the state, adding that his administration was committed to robust security measures to safeguard and encourage development of MSMEs.

He expressed the desire to establish two or more industrial hubs to encourage productivity among the people of the state. Radda said that with seriousness and concerted efforts, the state could secure funding for MSMEs, employment opportunities and create wealth for the youths.

He expressed confidence in the new leadership of the agency, and advised them to collaborate with both private and public sectors to achieve its objectives. Radda, a former SMEDAN boss, also charged the management to move faster in implementing its programmes to achieve the mandate of the agency.