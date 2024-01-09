ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina Govt, NIPC partners to boost investments in agriculture, mineral resources

News Agency Of Nigeria

The collaboration will provide the necessary support for processing and adding value to agricultural products.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Recommended articles

Gov Dikko Radda made the disclosure through his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina. Kaula-Mohammed said the governor spoke when he visited the NIPC headquarters, Abuja.

Gov. Radda highlighted the significance of value addition in agriculture, saying that many farmers struggled to turn a profit, but due to lack of processing facilities and limited access to loans, it became difficult for them.

He therefore stressed the need for initiative that could provide the necessary support for processing and adding value to agricultural products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Katsina is the investment drive for agriculture and mineral resources because we have a large deposit of various minerals in the state,” he said

Kaula-Mohammed reported Gov Radda saying that the state had abundant resources which included lithium, bitumen and gold. The governor assured potential investors of the state government’s commitment to create enabling environment to facilitate business operations.

He also highlighted the state’s relaxed laws designed to accommodate investors and encourage them to invest in the state.

We are always willing to participate in all investment forums that may likely need our presence.

“We have opened our windows. We need to diversify and do many things in order to mitigate the current economic challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the only way you can do this is to attract more investments,” he emphasised.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary/CEO, NIPC, Hajiya Aisha Rimi, acknowledged the importance of attracting and retaining investors. She outlined the commission’s commitment to collaborating with states and supporting their investment promotion agencies through programmes like the State Certification Programme.

The programme, she said, was aimed at strengthening the capacity of state agencies, streamline processes and facilitate investments.

“It’s not just about bringing in investors. We have to help them to stay.

“Investors will go where they have ease. We have to make sure that when they come in, all their issues are attended to in a timely and uncorrupted manner,” Rimi stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pointed out that the collaboration between Katsina State and NIPC would foster economic growth, create employment opportunities, and maximize usage of untapped agricultural and mineral resources.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Betta Edu and 6 other appointees suspended over financial fraud allegations

Betta Edu and 6 other appointees suspended over financial fraud allegations

Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine

Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine

Hundreds of your charades can't rubbish TB Joshua’s legacies - SCOAN counters BBC's documentary

Hundreds of your charades can't rubbish TB Joshua’s legacies - SCOAN counters BBC's documentary

Vice-chancellor, Bayero University dismisses allegation of 20 fake professors

Vice-chancellor, Bayero University dismisses allegation of 20 fake professors

Gov Bello dissolves cabinet, appoints new members for incoming administration

Gov Bello dissolves cabinet, appoints new members for incoming administration

Katsina Govt, NIPC partners to boost investments in agriculture, mineral resources

Katsina Govt, NIPC partners to boost investments in agriculture, mineral resources

Former first lady Maryam Abacha, others storm Abuja to celebrate Tallen's 65th birthday

Former first lady Maryam Abacha, others storm Abuja to celebrate Tallen's 65th birthday

Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt

NERC dissolves Kaduna Electricity Distribution company board over ₦110bn debt

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

SDP-National-Chairman-Alhaji-Shehu-Gabam [Tribune Online]

Be bold in implementing electoral laws, constitution in future elections - SDP tells INEC