Katsina governor tells residents to defend themselves against insecurity

Ima Elijah

He disclosed plans to establish a task force aimed at mitigating the soaring food prices and insecurity in the state.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

The governor explained the importance of not solely relying on government intervention during an emergency security meeting held at the Government House in Katsina.

The meeting, convened on Friday, February 09, 2024, saw the presence of security chiefs, leaders of paramilitary agencies, prominent traditional rulers from Katsina and Daura, and senior government officials.

Governor Radda underscored the urgency of addressing the surge in insecurity, food shortages, and poverty within the state, noting the need for immediate action.

"This meeting was called to review the security situation as well as rising poverty and food scarcity in the state. We must review the security situation in the state, take action to find a solution, and address these challenges. Apart from insecurity, there are other challenges like the rising cost of food and hunger amongst the population," Governor Radda stated.

Furthermore, Governor Radda assured communities of government support if they organise themselves for self-defense through training and logistical assistance.

"The state government is fully prepared to assist any community that organizes themselves in their respective areas through training and the provision of logistics," he affirmed.

Governor Radda also pledged swift government action, vowing not to wait for riots similar to those witnessed in Kano and Niger states to spread to Katsina State.

