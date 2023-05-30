Kalu urges Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Kalu said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

He congratulated Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on their successful assumption of office.

“Some of the ministries and parastatals that are no longer viable like the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and some other ministries that are not viable should be scrapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) like we have the North East Development Commission (NEDC). So the Ministry of Niger Delta should be scrapped,” he said.

He however, advised that the NDDC should be repositioned to report directly to the President as stipulated by its establishment Act.

“In the Act there is no where they say NDDC will report to Ministry of Nigeria Delta Affairs.

“They should allow the NDDC as a commission to be able to function purely as a commission.”

The lawmaker, who represent Abia North at the National Assembly, said that with Tinubu as president, the days of stealing public funds were gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are planning and ready to return this country to the Nigerian people because the country must be returned to the people must see their work.