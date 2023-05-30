The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kalu urges Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

News Agency Of Nigeria

He however, advised that the NDDC should be repositioned to report directly to the President as stipulated by its establishment Act.

Bola Tinubu during his visit to Orji Kalu in Abuja (Punch)
Bola Tinubu during his visit to Orji Kalu in Abuja (Punch)

Recommended articles

Kalu said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

He congratulated Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on their successful assumption of office.

“Some of the ministries and parastatals that are no longer viable like the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and some other ministries that are not viable should be scrapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) like we have the North East Development Commission (NEDC). So the Ministry of Niger Delta should be scrapped,” he said.

He however, advised that the NDDC should be repositioned to report directly to the President as stipulated by its establishment Act.

“In the Act there is no where they say NDDC will report to Ministry of Nigeria Delta Affairs.

“They should allow the NDDC as a commission to be able to function purely as a commission.”

The lawmaker, who represent Abia North at the National Assembly, said that with Tinubu as president, the days of stealing public funds were gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are planning and ready to return this country to the Nigerian people because the country must be returned to the people must see their work.

“And people who are coming in thinking to steal money should have a rethink because those days are over.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu resumes work at Aso Villa office

President Tinubu resumes work at Aso Villa office

Ooni of Ife sends message to President Tinubu

Ooni of Ife sends message to President Tinubu

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Petrol queues resurface, marketers sell ₦350 per litre

Petrol queues resurface, marketers sell ₦350 per litre

EFCC, DSS fight over shared office building in Lagos

EFCC, DSS fight over shared office building in Lagos

Court convicts Osun hotelier after finding him guilty of k*lling OAU ex-student

Court convicts Osun hotelier after finding him guilty of k*lling OAU ex-student

Kalu urges Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Kalu urges Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

What will the fight against corruption look like under Tinubu’s government?

What will the fight against corruption look like under Tinubu’s government?

Kano Gov vows to revisit murder charges against Doguwa, disappearance of Dadiyata

Kano Gov vows to revisit murder charges against Doguwa, disappearance of Dadiyata

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts