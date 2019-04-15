The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the peace commission led by the Chairman, Rev. Josiah Idowu-Fearon, visited the area in their push for reconciliation among the warring communities.

Both the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the area, Mr Makama Danjuma and Mr Patrick Maigari, Chairman of the local reconciliation committee, said the release of Adara community leaders would fast track reconciliation and engender confidence in the process.

Maigari in particular said reintegration of the people for lasting peace was possible, but the first step should be the release of those in detention.

He called on all communities in the local government to shun all forms of violence, ethnicity and religious bigotry and ensure peaceful coexistence.

Earlier, Idowu-Fearon, said the commission would continue to play its part until peace is achieved in the state.

“We are also investigating the situation that brought about the reoccurrence of the crisis in the area.

”We are here to help government to resolve the situation and also give out recommendations for lasting peace,” he said.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Priscilla Ankut while commensurating with victims of the crisis, said the commission would continue collaborating with the stakeholders to jointly bring about solution to the crisis in order to bring about meaningful development in the area.

Ankut explained that the meeting was to discus with stakeholders to commit themselves to proper and lasting reconciliation.

The Chairman, Kajuru LGA, Mr Cafra Caino, represented by his deputy, Mr Jagaba Kutara, thanked the commission for the encouraging engagement towards peace building in the area.

According to him, over 40, 000 internally displaced persons are currently taking refuge in eight camps in the area.

Also, JNI Chairman, Kajuru LGA, Sheikh Dahiru Kabir, expressed regret over recurring attacks in the area after each reconciliation meeting

He called on all to shun sentiments, be sincere and committed to the peace process, and “expose those behind the crime irrespective of who they are.”