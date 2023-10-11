Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official

The declaration was made in Kaduna on Wednesday by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shu’aib.

He told newsmen after he led the National Task Team on diphtheria outbreak response to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna that the state ranked among the seven states with high level of infection.

Shu’aib noted that most of the victims reported being late for treatment and stressed the need for patients to be presented for medical attention speedily.

He also said that about 80 per cent of those afflicted by the diseases did not present themselves for vaccination.

“There is also the need for the media to step up action in creating awareness and providing useful information about diphtheria,’’ he said.

He explained that mild to moderate cases of diphtheria were attended to at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, before being referred to infectious diseases hospitals.

He observed that the number of victims was high because of low population immunity created by low vaccination coverage.

“Statistics show that local government areas that had high rates of vaccination in Kaduna State had the least cases of infection,’’ he said.

He stressed that vaccines still remained the most powerful tool to combat vaccine-preventable diseases.

Acknowledging efforts made by the Kaduna State government in combating diphtheria, Shu’aib also encouraged the people to wear nose masks, especially when visiting health facilities.

He expressed optimism that the outback would be controlled within a short period of time.

In his remarks, Dr Shu’aibu Musa, Consultant, Infectious Diseases at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, said four of the six victims of diphtheria brought to the facility had been treated and discharged.