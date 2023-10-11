ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The doctor observed that the number of victims was high because of low population immunity created by low vaccination coverage.

Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official [africanews]
Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official [africanews]

Recommended articles

The declaration was made in Kaduna on Wednesday by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shu’aib.

He told newsmen after he led the National Task Team on diphtheria outbreak response to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna that the state ranked among the seven states with high level of infection.

Shu’aib noted that most of the victims reported being late for treatment and stressed the need for patients to be presented for medical attention speedily.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that about 80 per cent of those afflicted by the diseases did not present themselves for vaccination.

“There is also the need for the media to step up action in creating awareness and providing useful information about diphtheria,’’ he said.

He explained that mild to moderate cases of diphtheria were attended to at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, before being referred to infectious diseases hospitals.

He observed that the number of victims was high because of low population immunity created by low vaccination coverage.

“Statistics show that local government areas that had high rates of vaccination in Kaduna State had the least cases of infection,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that vaccines still remained the most powerful tool to combat vaccine-preventable diseases.

Acknowledging efforts made by the Kaduna State government in combating diphtheria, Shu’aib also encouraged the people to wear nose masks, especially when visiting health facilities.

He expressed optimism that the outback would be controlled within a short period of time.

In his remarks, Dr Shu’aibu Musa, Consultant, Infectious Diseases at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, said four of the six victims of diphtheria brought to the facility had been treated and discharged.

He urged residents to maintain personal hygiene, get vaccinated and observe coughing and sneezing etiquette to prevent the spread of diphtheria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu govt directs firm to pay ₦1bn for alleged tax non remittances

Enugu govt directs firm to pay ₦1bn for alleged tax non remittances

Southeast remains pivotal to Nigeria's growth – Tinubu

Southeast remains pivotal to Nigeria's growth – Tinubu

Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official

Kaduna records 156 infections, 20 diphtheria deaths in 7 months – Official

CAN advises Israel, Palestine to halt hostilities, embrace dialogue

CAN advises Israel, Palestine to halt hostilities, embrace dialogue

Lagos Police arrest 3 suspected fraudsters who bait victims with dollars

Lagos Police arrest 3 suspected fraudsters who bait victims with dollars

Tinubu makes 6 fresh appointments

Tinubu makes 6 fresh appointments

ASUU opposes TETFund on inclusion of private varsities in projects

ASUU opposes TETFund on inclusion of private varsities in projects

Senate yet to receive official briefing on N-Power suspension

Senate yet to receive official briefing on N-Power suspension

Girl-Child Day: Students, others want boys to also be celebrated

Girl-Child Day: Students, others want boys to also be celebrated

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations