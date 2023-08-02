Kaduna NIS tasks personnel on loyalty to Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
The comptroller of the command urged the personnel to act within the law, be more disciplined and friendly in their dealings with the people, so as to earn their confidence and trust.

The Comptroller of the command, Mr Adamu Azare, made the call while addressing the operatives at a joint celebration with Jibia command on Wednesday in Katsina, to commemorate 60 years anniversary of NIS.

Whatever you are doing, your loyalty is first to the Federal republic of Nigeria and also to the service.

“We have to do confidence building so that Nigerians will continue to trust us, and we will continue to deliver on our duties without hitches.

“Let me use this opportunity to advise everyone that whatever we are doing, let us do it with a sense of belonging, and with fear of God, because what we sow is what we will eventually reap, sooner or later.

“Whatever we do, we are going to account for it before our creator,’’ he said.

He also urged the personnel to act within the law, and be more disciplined and friendly in their dealings with the people, so as to earn their confidence and trust. Azare added that they should be their brother’s keepers at all times, and maintain high level of synergy with sister agencies for the effective discharge of their duties.

On the anniversary, the comptroller sad NIS has achieved a lot, especially in the area of migration management, issuance of passports, among other duties. Also speaking, the Comptroller, Jibia Special Border Command, Mr Mustapha Sani, called on the operatives to be professional in discharging their duties.

“You know, you are the first to be seen at any entry point, you are the one to use your discretion to allow entry or disallow it, hence you should stick to the rule of law and NIS regulations.”

He urged the personnel to always alert the NIS management on anything that would help the service, especially with Katsina being one of the areas with security challenges in the country.

Sani also advised the personnel to always be alert, “because human intelligence is vital and anywhere you hear about potential security threat, you should share the information with sister agencies”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that part of the activities for the anniversary was a seminar for officers and men, and a sensitisation on migration issues for Batagarawa community in the state.

