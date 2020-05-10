Kaduna state has recorded two fresh coronavirus deaths.

The State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai while announcing this on Twitter said the victims are a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.

The governor also said two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. This brings the number of confirmed cases of the infection in Kaduna to 87.

According to him, the new patients are a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun local government.

He tweeted, “Two more persons have tested positive, a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun. Two fatalities have also been recorded: a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.

“Kaduna State now has 87 active Covid-19 cases and three fatalities”.

The first coronavirus fatality in Kaduna was recorded on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The victim, who reportedly concealed his travel history to Kano, died before the result of his test came out.