Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect

What you should know about the suspect: The suspect, popularly called Yellow, was reportedly arrested by vigilantes in Zuba as he alighted from a car around Dan-Kogi Motor Park.

How the suspect was arrested: A vigilante, who refused to disclose his name, said members of the Miyetti Allah Vigilantes sighted Yellow, and quickly called the attention of security operatives who arrested him.

What was found on him: According to him, after a careful search, the sum of N103,000 cash, three sticks of cigarettes and a lighter was found in his possession.

What you should know: The suspect was later handed over to the Divisional Police Officer in Zuba.

About the Abuja-Kaduna Train attack: On 28 March 2022, an Abuja–Kaduna train, carrying over 900 passengers, was attacked in Katari, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

Casualties: Pulse had earlier names victims of the attack. Sixty-two passengers were abducted in the attack.