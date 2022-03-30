Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Several people were killed and scores sustained gunshot injuries.

Some family members of passengers aboard the train are yet to know the fate of their relatives.

However, here are some victims that have been identified.

CHINELO NWANDO MEGAFU

Pulse Nigeria

Chinelo was a promising dental surgeon who worked at the St Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna under the administration of Reverend Sister Beatrice Danladi.

Emerging details about her life online show she had her secondary education at Queens College, Lagos and went on to graduate with a degree in Dentistry from the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State during the academic session of 2015/2016.

It is also believed that Chinelo was scheduled to leave the country on Friday, April 1, 2022, before her life was harshly shortened.

Shortly before she died, she had tweeted about getting shot on the train.

MUSA-LAWAL OZIGI

Pulse Nigeria

Barrister Ozigi was the secretary-general of the Trade Union Congress (TUC). He died from injuries sustained in the attack. His wife, Aisha, who accompanied him on the ill-fated journey was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at the Military hospital in Kaduna.

Ozigi was born on December 12, 1965, and hailed from Ogeminana Village in Adavi Local government of Kogi state. He was married with two wives.

He studied political science at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and graduated in 1987. He later read law at the University of Lagos graduating in 1998 and was called to the bar after attending the Nigerian Law School, in 1999.

He previously served as General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before joining the main TUC in 2012.

According to the President of TUC, Quadri Olayeye, in a statement on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the deceased was on his way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for Tuesday.

He died from injuries sustained in the attack.

AKIN AKINSOLA

Pulse Nigeria

Akinsola was the Kwara state chairman of the TUC. Like Ozigi, he was on his way to Kaduna on an official assignment that was to take place on Tuesday.

Comrade Akinsola was also a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM.

He was killed during the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

ALWAL HASSAN

Pulse Nigeria

Hassan was the Acting Managing Director for the Bank of Agriculture. He was also a seasoned Banker with over two decades of experience in the banking industry.

Hassan hailed from Kano State and held a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He served on the Management Boards of Orient Bank, Uganda; Bank PHB in the Gambia, and Platinum Capital and Trust Limited, Nigeria.

Hassan who until his appointment was Chairman/CEO Midrange Universal Biz Ltd., was a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors among others.

He also had thorough grooming of management prowess having attended trainings at the famous IMD Business School Luasanne, Switzerland and Intrados Business School, Washington DC, USA.

He is reportedly missing following the attack.

MUHAMMAD AMIN MAHMOOD

Pulse Nigeria

Mahmood is a youth member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He contested for the northwest youth leadership position in the recently concluded APC convention.

He was on his way back from the weekend event when the train was derailed and attacked.

He was shot but survived.

ABDU ISA KOFAR MATA

Pulse Nigeria

Kofar Mata was one of the directors of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

According to information available online, he hailed from Kano and was an alumnus of GSCS.

He holds an MS.c in Management, an MBA and an SME Diploma from Galilee Israel. He is a member of the TIST Foundation.

He was an ardent contributor for Daily Trust.

He died in the attack.

YAKUBU NUHU DANJA

Pulse Nigeria

Danja is the current Katsina commissioner for health and is a committed member of the All Progressives Congress. He was also returning from the just concluded APC convention.

The Engineer turned politician is also a former house of representatives aspirant.

Following the attack, he sustained injuries but survived.

FARIDA SULEIMAN

Pulse Nigeria

Farida was a 29-year-old lawyer who got called to the bar in 2016. She recently started work at the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

It was reported that Farida’s father was devastated by her death being his only female child.

Her funeral prayer was held at the Yahaya Road Jumaah mosque in Kaduna.

TIBIRELI MOSUGU

Tibileri was a member of the Ogori community of Ogori/Magongo local government area of Kogi State.

He was a Nigerian Military School Zaria ex-boy.

He survived the attack.

IBRAHIM WAKKALA

Pulse Nigeria

Ibrahim is the immediate past Deputy Governor of Zamfara state.

was born to the family of a renowned Islamic scholar, Muhammad Liman, on September 12, 1966 in Gusau city, the headquarters of Gusau Local Government Area.

Mallam Wakkala attended Danturai Primary School, Gusau from 1971 to 1978. He proceeded to Government Secondary School, Shinkafi and obtained his West African School Certificate Examination from 1978 to 1983.

He then went to the Federal School of Arts and Science, Sokoto from 1985 to 1986. In 1986, he attended the Islamic African Centre, Khartoum, Sudan and obtained Diploma in Education and Islamic Studies.

In 1988, he gained admission into the International University of Africa, Khartoum, Sudan to study Islamic Sharia. He then returned to Islamic University Omdurman, Sudan for Masters degree in Islamic Sharia between 1992 and 1995.

Mallam Wakkala started his working career as a part-time hajj Operational Staff in 1988 where he taught at Government Day Arabic Secondary School, Gusau from 1995 to 1999. His foray into politics started with the return to civilian administration in the country in 1999. Wakkala was appointed as Commissioner in the Ministry for Religious Affairs by the first civilian governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Ahmad Sani Yarima, between 1999 and 2007. Yarima then appointed him as his senior legislative aide up to 2011.

FATIMA SHUAIBU AND ZAINAB AWAL

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Fatima said herself and her sister, Zainab Awal, both sustained injuries. However, Zainab, who was shot in the stomach, died.