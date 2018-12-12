Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Jubrin: Another minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet

Minister of State for Environment, Jubrin, resigns from Buhari's cabinet

Jubrin tendered his resignation letter at the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Ibrahim Usman Jubril play

Ibrahim Usman Jubril

(Tribuneonline)

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubrin, has resigned from his position in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet following his emergence as the new Emir of Nasarawa.

He tendered his resignation letter at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Jubrin was turbaned as the new Emir of Nasarawa on Friday, December 7 by the Nasarawa Emirate Council following the approval of the state governor, Umar Tanko Almakura.

President Buhari has since congratulated the 13th Emir of Nasarawa and urged him to uphold the legacy of his predecessor.

Jubrin's exit leaves a complete vacuum in the Ministry of Environment as President Buhari has failed to replace Amina Mohammed who resigned as the Minister of Environment in 2017 to take up the job of Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Jubrin joins three others who have resigned from Buhari's cabinet this year. Kayode Fayemi resigned in May to contest in the Ekiti gubernatorial election, an election he won.

Aisha Alhassan resigned as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development in September to contest in the Taraba State governorship election scheduled for March 2, 2019. She also dumped the president's All Progressives Congress (APC) to move to the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Kemi Adeosun resigned as the Minister of Finance in September after she was caught up in a scandal involving forgery of an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after failing to enroll for the one-year scheme mandatory for all Nigerian graduates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year...bullet
2 The untold story of how 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an educationbullet
3 Nigerian Police say it's not a crime to have sex in the carbullet

Related Articles

Petroleum minister Kachikwu says refineries will start working in 2020
Buhari grateful to Switzerland for returning Abacha loot
Court dismisses Oni's suit seeking Fayemi's removal as Ekiti Governor
Completion of Zik Mausoleum not to gain Igbo favour - Fashola
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba leaves APC , here is why
Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba joins UDP, picks governorship nomination form

Local

Sex in the car will attract 2-year imprisonment - Lagos Police
Lagos Police says having sex in the car with be punished with 2-year imprisonment
13-year-old boy drowns in Kano pond
President Muhammadu Buhari
PDP BOT chairman urges NASS to override Buhari on Electoral Act
Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forum
Electoral Act: APC Reps will thwart moves to override Buhari’s veto - Gbajabiamila
X
Advertisement