Minister of State for Environment, Jubrin, resigns from Buhari's cabinet

news

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubrin, has resigned from his position in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet following his emergence as the new Emir of Nasarawa.

He tendered his resignation letter at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Jubrin was turbaned as the new Emir of Nasarawa on Friday, December 7 by the Nasarawa Emirate Council following the approval of the state governor, Umar Tanko Almakura.

President Buhari has since congratulated the 13th Emir of Nasarawa and urged him to uphold the legacy of his predecessor.

Jubrin's exit leaves a complete vacuum in the Ministry of Environment as President Buhari has failed to replace Amina Mohammed who resigned as the Minister of Environment in 2017 to take up the job of Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Jubrin joins three others who have resigned from Buhari's cabinet this year. Kayode Fayemi resigned in May to contest in the Ekiti gubernatorial election, an election he won.

Aisha Alhassan resigned as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development in September to contest in the Taraba State governorship election scheduled for March 2, 2019. She also dumped the president's All Progressives Congress (APC) to move to the United Democratic Party (UDP).