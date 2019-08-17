As former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd) turned 78, former President, Goodluck Jonathan has showered praises on the retired Military General.

Jonathan described Babangida as a courageous leader who devoted his time and strength to upholding the glory and honour of Nigeria.

The former President stated this in a goodwill message issued on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Yenagoa by his Media Adviser, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeon the occasion of Babangida’s 78th birthday.

Jonathan also praised the former Head of State for contributing immensely to the physical and economic development of the country.

He said, “I am delighted to join your family and other well-wishers to celebrate with you on the occasion of your 78th birthday.

“You are a courageous leader who has committed his time and strength to defending the honour and glory of Nigeria.

“As a military president, you contributed immensely to the physical and economic development of our nation.

“As you celebrate, I pray that God Almighty will keep you in perfect peace and bless you with divine health.”

Recently, while commenting on the state of the Nation, Babangida said Nigeria is too complex a nation to govern.

The country is complex and difficult because, there are as many opinions as there are the number of people in the country,” Babangida said when members of the House of Representatives minority caucus, led by minority leader Ndudi Elumelu, paid him a courtesy call at his sprawling mansion in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Babangida ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993 and is famously remembered for the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election--widely regarded as Nigeria's freest and fairest yet.