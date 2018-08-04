Itse Sagay says Obasanjo is behind APC defections

news

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay has alleged that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is behind the defections that has rocked the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Over 50 National Assembly lawmakers, including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the former spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, the Governors of Kwara, Benue, Sokoto states, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Samuel Ortom and Aminu Tambuwal respectively, have left the ruling party.

Also, 13 local govt chairmen in Benue, all the local govt chairmen in Kwara state, including some lawmakers in the state have so far dumped the APC for the PDP.

Speaking on the recent defections, Sagay said that no power can crush President Buhari’s government.

Daily Post reports that he said “… Obasanjo has a hand, and open about it. He is not hiding it that his greatest objective now is to stop Buhari from being re-elected. He has not hidden it.”

Buhari’s govt will be stronger now

The PACAC chairman also described the defections as a positive thing for the APC.

He said that Buhari’s government will be stronger, adding that Saraki and the others who came into the APC made the party sick.

“It is not possible to cripple or frustrate Buhari government. He was elected until May 29, 2019. Nothing on earth anybody can do about it; he will be in power until that day for certain. So, how are they going to cripple the government?

“When you have a mole; an internal enemy, who is gradually eating inside of your party out and making it sick, finally crawls out because some injection has been given to you, which destroys it or forces it out, I think it is a positive thing. In fact, Buhari’s government is going to be stronger now.

“There is nothing much. Everybody is truly going to where he belongs; there are too many odd fellows both in APC and the PDP; too many people who do not belong, who are ideologically different, whose social and moral obligations were different; those who do not care for the country, for the populace, but only care for their pockets and progress.

“They were all mixed up and that created a lot of tension and crises. Those who were indiscipline and totally uncontrollable were in a party headed by Buhari, who is a man of discipline and integrity. The whole thing was a mixture of odd fellows, which sparked off so many crises, so now that they have gone, there is going to be peace and progress and productivity,” he added.

Senator’s to receive N148m each to impeach Saraki

Meanwhile, former APC spokesman, Timi Frank has alleged that the ruling party is offering Senators $400,000 about N148,000,000 each (at the rate of N370 to $1) to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Frank told Vanguard that each member of the APC in the House of Representatives, will also be given the same amount to impeach the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, whom the party fears might decamp to the PDP soon.

He alleged that House of Assembly members in Sokoto, Benue, Kwara states will be given ($150,000) about N55,500,000 each to impeach the Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Samuel Ortom and Abdulfatah Ahmed respectively, who recently dumped the ruling party along with their supporters.

The former APC spokesman further revealed that Buhari allegedly ordered the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to make the payments.

Frank however warned the presidency and the APC not to go ahead with the plot saying that it will put the country in chaos.