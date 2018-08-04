APC allegedly offering Senators N148m each to impeach Saraki

news

Former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has alleged that that the party is offering Senators $400,000 about N148,000,000 (at the rate of N370 to $1) each to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to Vanguard, Frank the same amount is being offered to members of the party in the House of Representatives also, to impeach the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Saraki recently announced his departure from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently.

According to the former APC spokesman, the APC is jittery about the possible defection of the House Speaker.

Frank made the revelation in a statement which he issued to newsmen on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

Lawmakers in Sokoto, Benue, Kwara to receive N5,550,0000 each

Frank also alleged that House of Assembly members in Sokoto, Benue, Kwara states will be given ($150,000) about N5,550,0000 each to impeach the Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Samuel Ortom and Abdulfatah Ahmed respectively, who recently dumped the ruling party along with their supporters.

He said “From available information, the Presidency in collaboration with the leadership of the APC is about to dole out the sum of $400,000 (about N150million) each to APC Senators and House of Representatives members to impeach Saraki who has defected to the PDP and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara – who they fear may soon dump the party as well.

“They are also offering legislators in some State Houses of Assembly the sum of $150,000 (about N50million) each, to impeach their Governors that recently defected to the PDP.”

Buhari allegedly ordered NNPC to bear the cost

The former APC spokesman also alleged that President Buhari ordered the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to make the payments.

“I have been reliably informed that after separate meetings with APC Senators and House of Representatives members, shortly before his U.K. trip, the President summoned the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and after informing him that ‘APC lawmakers have a proposal’, he ‘directed the GMD to attend to their needs.’

“I want Nigerians and members of the international community to note that this ‘presidential order’ is coming at a period when State Governors have incessantly complained, during their monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings in Abuja, about unexplained shortfalls in remittances of crude oil sales to the Federation Account by the NNPC.

“From this curious directive, it is now clear to Nigerians and the world at large, that the amount accruing to the Federation Account from monthly crude oil sales is being deliberately and illegally deducted at source and set aside by the NNPC – on the orders of the presidency – to fund illegal operations like their present desperate bid to remove Saraki, Dogara and Governors that recently dumped the APC.

“I am not surprised about this unholy cash inducements to lawmakers to do a dirty job because the Presidency and the APC recently conducted a dressed rehearsal of an inducement heist in Ekiti State during the ‘see and buy votes saga’ with which they allegedly rigged the Ekiti Governorship election in favour of the APC.”

Frank calls for help

According to Vanguard, Frank also called on the international community to call President Buhari to order.

He also warned the presidency and the APC to stop their move to impeach the Governors and the National Assembly leaders.

According to him, the plot will lead to chaos in the country.

Frank said “I also want Nigerians and members of the international community to jointly hold the presidency and the leadership of the APC responsible for any unintended consequences of their present action aimed at removing the leadership of the National Assembly and governors who recently switched allegiances from the APC to the opposition PDP.

“Let me warn the Presidency and the leadership of the APC to desist from their present desperate plot to bribe some Federal and State legislators so as to force the illegal removal of Saraki, Dogara and Governors that recently dumped the APC.

“Let me also urge APC lawmakers to be circumspect about this unholy transaction as they will be risking the wrath of Nigerians should they yield to the inducements and attempt the illegality for which they are now being primed with loads of cash.

“Is it not curious that this illegal cash bazaar is being clandestinely orchestrated by a government that has visited untold hardship on Nigerians in the last three years?”

On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, PDP members in the House of Representatives alleged that some Senators are planning to impeach the Senate President illegally.

The lawmakers told Punch that Senators Ali Ndume, Abdullahi Adamu and Ovie Omo-Agege tried to break into the Senate chambers on Wednesday.