Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

ISIS operating from Borno IDP camps, says Police

Terrorism ISIS operating from IDP camps in Borno, says Police

The Police in Borno state says ISIS station their stooges at the IDP camps to perpetrate chaos.

  • Published:
play Police say ISIS is operating from IDP camps in Borno state.

The Borno state Police Command has said that some members of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), a faction of ISIS, are operating from Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps in Borno state.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Bello, said three of the 22 Boko Haram insurgents arrested two months ago were members of ISIS.

At a briefing on the security situation in the state, Bello said the ISIS station their stooges at the IDP camps to perpetrate chaos.

“We had launched radio programmes aimed at sensitising the larger society on the need to be sensitive of their environment,” he said.

ALSO READ: How DSS stopped IS attacks in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano

“It will interest you to note that some of the affected victims in camps were not IDPs. We have our ways of rating them to the classes of A.B.C.

“So if you find any suspicious person, do not just send him away, but arrest him because the terrorists have their sympathisers; they are the people that are giving them information.”

The Department of State Services recently raised an alarm over the influx of foreign terrorists into Benue and other states in the north central region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Chris Ngige Minister says Buhari is healthier than 80% of Nigeriansbullet
2 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
3 Amaechi Why Minister is unhappy with work on Lagos-Ibadan railbullet

Related Articles

In Borno Police say ISIS terrorists have links in IDP camps
Cholera 14 die of watery diarrhoea in disease outbreak in Borno
Politics More than 800,0000 people are at risk of starvation in Nigeria – European States
APO Africa: Spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
Dogara Speaker distances himself from aide’s defection to PDP
Boko Haram IDPs say the Federal Government is sending them back to homes where Boko Haram could kill them, because of elections
In Yobe Resettled IDPs resume farming
In Benue Herdsmen attacks have forced 20,000 children out of schools into IDP camps - SUBEB

Local

Taskforce boss frees seized vehicles from traffic yard, kicks of fight against touting
In Lagos Taskforce boss frees seized vehicles from traffic yard, kicks of fight against touting
A makeshift camp which houses internaly displaced people (IDPs) on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State, northeastern Nigeria on September 15, 2016
In Borno Police say ISIS terrorists have links in IDP camps
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling
In Lagos Government embarks on public sensitisation, serves 145 notices on building owners
Why Nigeria’s currency swap deal with China makes economic sense
Buhari President wins Chinese support for Mambilla power, other projects