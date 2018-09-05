news

The Borno state Police Command has said that some members of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), a faction of ISIS, are operating from Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps in Borno state.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Bello, said three of the 22 Boko Haram insurgents arrested two months ago were members of ISIS.

At a briefing on the security situation in the state, Bello said the ISIS station their stooges at the IDP camps to perpetrate chaos.

“We had launched radio programmes aimed at sensitising the larger society on the need to be sensitive of their environment,” he said.

“It will interest you to note that some of the affected victims in camps were not IDPs. We have our ways of rating them to the classes of A.B.C.

“So if you find any suspicious person, do not just send him away, but arrest him because the terrorists have their sympathisers; they are the people that are giving them information.”

The Department of State Services recently raised an alarm over the influx of foreign terrorists into Benue and other states in the north central region.