The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the Federal Government is plotting to attack the house of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Abia State.

The group claimed the government has stationed a killed squad in front of Kanu’s house.

Recall that in September 2017, the IPOB leader’s house was allegedly attacked by the Nigerian soldiers. The alleged attack led to the disappearance of Kanu and his parents from their house in Afaraukwu near Umuahia.

Few days after Kanu's disappearance, the Federal Government declared IPOB as a terrorist group

In a statement released on Sunday, September 15, 2019, by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB called on international communities to prevail on the Federal Government of Nigeria to not to carry out its plot.

The statement reads in part: “Another round of genocide looms at the front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State by a terror group.

“IPOB intelligence unit is gathering information on killer squad stationed in front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afaraukwu, the ancestral home of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu tonight.

“The assassins in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of our leader’s house in Isiama-Afaraukwu tonight better retrace their steps.

“We are calling on international community and civilised citizens across the world to be aware and prevail upon the perpetrators to withdraw their killer squad in front of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s compound.”

Recently, IPOB members in Germany attacked the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The proscribed group also ordered its members attack South East governors and politicians if they travel abroad.