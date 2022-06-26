IPOB accuses Buhari of lying to world leaders about Nnamdi Kanu

The group alleged that the president lied to world leaders in the statement he said to have made at the just-concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali Rwanda.

Buhari was said to be reacting to a question posed to him by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the group's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the development in Kigali exposed Buhari and his government's pranks on Kanu's issued to world leaders, reports The Punch.

Powerful remained adamant that Kanu only ran for his dear life, rather than jumped bail as being propagated by the president.

He said, “The United Kingdom Prime Minister specifically asked Buhari why Kanu is still in detention but instead of responding to the question frontally, Buhari chose to play to the gallery.

“Is it that he was not aware that his military personnel invaded Kanu’s Afaraukwu country home on September 14, 2017, or that he deliberately decided to be mischievous?

“The video evidence of the military invasion of his house which claimed no fewer than 30 lives, only confirmed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did what was needful for the moment.”

“It is evident that world leaders enjoy making Buhari advertise his ignorance of obvious realities. The world is watching and looking for what is still keeping Kanu in the Department of State Security Service’s custody, but Buhari and his security agencies won’t admit the truth.

“We are aware that he has been under intense pressure to explain the role of his government over the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria of a British citizen.”

The terrorist group further added that the commonwealth meeting in Rwanda showed that the Buhari-led government was looking for an opportunity to "lie" against Kanu.

The statement read in part, “The world should hold Buhari accountable for whatever that may happen to Kanu.

“The UK Prime Minister specifically asked Buhari why the Biafra leader was still in detention, but in his response, Buhari lied and associated Kanu with ‘jumping bail’ as if he is ignorant of his deploying the military code-name ‘operation python dance II’ which he, as the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed forces, instructed to invade the palace, village and Afaraukwu Ibeku Kingdom (community) Umuahia province (Abia State) which only mission was to kill Kanu and any living thing found in his compound.

“Buhari, who openly stated that Kanu should defend his matter in the court, that he is not interfering with the judicial process is now making statements intended to intimidate the judge who is handling the case.

“The world leaders are watching Buhari and his court with keen interest and want to know why Kanu, an extraordinary renditioned victim is still unlawfully detained in DSS custody.”