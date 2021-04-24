Imo Govt assumes attack on Gov Uzodinma’s country home was politically sponsored

Shortly after the incident on Saturday, April 24, 2021, the state Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba in a statement said investigation had been launched into the attack on the governor’s house in Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

Pulse had earlier reported that gunmen set the governor’s house on ablaze after killing his security aides.

Cars parked in the compound and part of the building were affected by the fire.

In the statement, Emelumba confirmed that some security men died during the attack but did not disclose the number of casualities.

The statement reads, “Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma.

“At about 9am today, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA and attempted to burn down the house.

“However, vigilant security operatives attached to the Governor’s house successfully repelled the attack and consequently minimised the damage they had planned to unleash.

“In the crossfire that ensued a few casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored