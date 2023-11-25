I'm full-blooded Ijaw man and we're bold, courageous - Fubara tells critics

The Governor said this while dismissing insinuations in some quarters, claiming that he's not from the Ijaw stock.

He said this during his meeting with Regent and other representatives of Kalabari Se Kobiri at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday, November 24, 2023, a statement by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi, disclosed.

While stressing his status as a bona fide Ijaw son, Fubara noted that those insinuating that he's not from the Ijaw stock were bereft of the history of the struggle that made Ijaw a reputable class of people.

The statement quoted the governor as saying, “So, whoever is feeding you with that information should go back to their history classes. You cannot talk about the Ijaw struggle without the Opobo, the Bonny, and the Kalabari.

“We had our trade lines at that time and for you to occupy a trade line, it means you are a true Ijaw man. So, for the records, I am a full-blooded, up to my bones, an Ijaw man.”

Highlighting the qualities that distinguished the ethnic group, the Governor said the Ijaw people are bold, courageous, and forthright people who, despite being subjected to inhuman treatment, did not succumb to being traded as slaves during the slave trade.

He condoled the Kalabari people over the demise of their monarch, late King Theophilus J.T. Princewill, assuring them of his government's readiness to participate in the burial activities.

Fubara also urged the Kalabari people to set aside their differences and work together to give the late king a befitting burial.

For his part, the regent of the Kalabari kingdom, Dr Charles Princewill, said the purpose of the visit to the Government House was to notify the governor of the demise of Theophilus J.T. Princewill, Amachree XI, the Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of the Kalabari Kingdom.