A statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), on Wednesday in Abuja said the three operatives and one civilian were killed while other operatives were seriously injured.

He said the operatives were on investigation activities to Ibi in Taraba to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the State.

Mba said the operatives, led by ASP Felix Adolije of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) reportedly came under sudden attack and shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army, along Ibi-Jalingo road, Taraba.

“The operatives were taking the arrested suspect to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo, when they were shot severally by the soldiers despite sufficient proof that they are police personnel on duty.

“Three policemen, one inspector and two sergeants, and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack while others sustained serious gunshot wounds.

“The soldiers thereafter, released the handcuffed suspect, Hamisu, who is now on the run,” he said.

He said the suspect had been a notorious kidnap kingpin and had been on the police wanted list for his complicity in several high-profile kidnap cases.

Mba said that one of the cases included the recent abduction of an Oil-Mogul in Taraba wherein a ransom of about N100 million was paid.

He said the IGP had ordered the AIG Medicals to proceed to Jalingo to ensure concerted efforts in the treatment of the injured police officers.

The FPRO said the remains of the three deceased had been deposited in the morgue while investigation into the incident had commenced.