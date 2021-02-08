The Inspector-General of Police has denied media reports that he spent N2 billion in efforts to get an extension of his tenure in service.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week extended the IGP's tenure by an additional three months even though his service expired on February 1, 2021.

A report by Sahara Reporters, an online news organisation, then claimed that the Police boss spent N2 billion to lobby for a one-year extension.

The sum was allegedly spent on traditional rulers, people of influence across Nigeria, and Presidential Villa influencers.

In a statement signed by Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday, February 8, the IGP described the report as 'untrue, unfounded, defamatory and libellous'.

Mba said the extension of service was strictly the prerogative of the president and was never paid for by the IGP.

"The IGP, while assuring the nation of an unwavering commitment by the Force under his leadership, to improved service delivery, safety and security of the citizenry, enjoins members of the public to disregard and discountenance the publication by Sahara Reporters as evidently untrue and unfounded," the statement read.

The IGP has directed the Police legal team to commence legal actions against Sahara Reporters, according to the statement.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, said last week that Buhari needs more time to properly select a competent replacement for Adamu.