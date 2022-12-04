I will change for the better - Student apologises to Aisha Buhari

The 500-level student of the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, tendered his apology after he was released from detention following the First Lady's decision to withdraw a defamation and cyberstalking case against him.

Pulse reports that Mohammed was released on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after the prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the First Lady had heeded the pleas of well-meaning Nigerians who intervened in the matter.

Mohammed apologises to Aisha Buhari: Expressing his joy after regaining freedom, the student took to his Twitter handle on Saturday, December 3, 2022, to declare that he never intended to hurt the First Lady with his tweet.

Mohammed's tweet read: “I would like to use this medium to express my sincere apologies to those I’ve hurt especially our mother, Aisha Buhari.

“It was never my intention to hurt your feelings and Insha Allah, I will change for the better. However, I’m also grateful for your forgiveness, thank u mama.”

What happened: Recall that the undergraduate was arrested by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the order of Mrs. Buhari who felt slighted by a tweet put out by Mohammed back in June.

He chastised the First Lady in Hausa, stating in the tweet, “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi”, loosely translated as “The mother has got fatter by eating masses’ money.”

The student also accompanied the post with a picture of the First Lady.