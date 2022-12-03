RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PHOTOS: Student who criticised Aisha Buhari regains freedom

Nurudeen Shotayo

The First Lady had earlier withdrawn the case of cyberstalking and defamation against the final year student.

Aminu Mohammed.
Aminu Mohammed.

Recommended articles

Mohammed was released on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, a few hours after the First Lady, Aisha Buhari withdrew a defamation and cyberstalking case against him.

The withdrawal of the case was announced by the prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, who said the First Lady had heeded the pleas of well-meaning Nigerians who intervened on the student's behalf.

Aminu Mohammed.
Aminu Mohammed. Pulse Nigeria

Ogbobe relied on Section 108 subsection 2(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to move the application for the withdrawal of the case.

Ruling on the matter, the presiding Justice, Yusuf Halilu, commended the First Lady for letting the student off the hook, while calling on parents to always monitor the activities of their children to avoid recurrence.

How it all started: Recall that Mohammed was arrested on the order of Mrs Buhari, over a tweet he made back in June, 2022.

Mohammed, a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, had alleged in the said tweet that Mrs Buhari was feeding fat on poor people's money.

Aminu Mohammed.
Aminu Mohammed. Pulse Nigeria

The tweet, posted in Hausa, read: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi,” loosely translated to mean “Mama has fed fat on poor people’s money and is now full,” was accompanied by a picture of the First Lady.

Meanwhile, on November 8, the 23-year-old student was picked up on campus by suspected Department of State Services (DSS) officials who reportedly took him straight to the Presidential Villa where he was allegedly brutalised, beaten, maltreated and humiliated in the First Lady's presence.

The news of Mohammed's arrest, alleged brutalisation, and subsequent arraignment had sparked a wide outrage on social media as many Nigerians, including pressure groups heavily criticised the First Lady for what they described as an abuse of power.

Aminu Mohammed.
Aminu Mohammed. Pulse Nigeria
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

Ortom has become an errand boy to Wike - APC

Ortom has become an errand boy to Wike - APC

Only unserious people dwell on Tinubu's gaffes - APC campaign director

Only unserious people dwell on Tinubu's gaffes - APC campaign director

PHOTOS: Student who criticised Aisha Buhari regains freedom

PHOTOS: Student who criticised Aisha Buhari regains freedom

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

Name governors stealing LG funds - Wike, Ortom challenge Buhari

Name governors stealing LG funds - Wike, Ortom challenge Buhari

Leader of Wike's live band involved in car accident

Leader of Wike's live band involved in car accident

Boost for Atiku as Dogara, aggrieved APC leaders endorse him for 2023

Boost for Atiku as Dogara, aggrieved APC leaders endorse him for 2023

Crisis in Ogun Labour Party as Chair, Spokesman suspended over Okupe's saga

Crisis in Ogun Labour Party as Chair, Spokesman suspended over Okupe's saga

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds