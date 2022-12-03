PHOTOS: Student who criticised Aisha Buhari regains freedom

Mohammed was released on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, a few hours after the First Lady, Aisha Buhari withdrew a defamation and cyberstalking case against him.

The withdrawal of the case was announced by the prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, who said the First Lady had heeded the pleas of well-meaning Nigerians who intervened on the student's behalf.

Ogbobe relied on Section 108 subsection 2(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to move the application for the withdrawal of the case.

Ruling on the matter, the presiding Justice, Yusuf Halilu, commended the First Lady for letting the student off the hook, while calling on parents to always monitor the activities of their children to avoid recurrence.

How it all started: Recall that Mohammed was arrested on the order of Mrs Buhari, over a tweet he made back in June, 2022.

Mohammed, a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, had alleged in the said tweet that Mrs Buhari was feeding fat on poor people's money.

The tweet, posted in Hausa, read: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi,” loosely translated to mean “Mama has fed fat on poor people’s money and is now full,” was accompanied by a picture of the First Lady.

Meanwhile, on November 8, the 23-year-old student was picked up on campus by suspected Department of State Services (DSS) officials who reportedly took him straight to the Presidential Villa where he was allegedly brutalised, beaten, maltreated and humiliated in the First Lady's presence.

The news of Mohammed's arrest, alleged brutalisation, and subsequent arraignment had sparked a wide outrage on social media as many Nigerians, including pressure groups heavily criticised the First Lady for what they described as an abuse of power.