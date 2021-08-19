An FBI report alleged that Kyari helped Hushpuppi defraud a Qatari businessperson of $1.1 million.

Kyari was subsequently suspended by the police high command and stripped of his position as head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), with a panel set up to investigate him.

However, a new panel has been charged with the responsibility of helping the commission make an informed decision.

PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, says the panel is headed by the Director, Department of Police Discipline in the Commission, Tijani Mohammed.

Ani adds that “the report of the in-house panel is expected to assist the commission take an informed decision when the investigative panel report is submitted for the commission’s consideration.

“The commission had also directed the Inspector-General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.”