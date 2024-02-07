How General Overseer acquired properties with members’ funds – EFCC

The EFCC’s Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the pastor was recently arrested but released on bail.

“Investigation showed that Ebonyi acquired a 23-room hotel, a pure water factory, two blocks of a primary school and two bungalow offices at Nyanya-Gwandara, New Karu, Abuja

“There was also a five-bedroom duplex at Karsana, Abuja all acquired with the proceeds of his fraudulent dealings with his subscribers.

“He also set up a live broadcast channel with studio equipment for his Theobarth Global Foundation with the funds of his subscribers,” he said.

Oyewale recalled that Ebonyi was arrested in 2023 by the EFCC for allegedly defrauding his church members and other Nigerians

He alleged that the pastor was allegedly using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1, 319,040,274.31(One Billion Three Hundred and Nineteen Million, Forty Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-Four Naira, Thirty-One Kobo).

“Specifically, he was arrested for defrauding his victims, comprising Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs and individuals by advertising an intervention project through his NGO (Theobarth Global Foundation)

“Claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20,000, 000. 000( Twenty Billion United States dollars) to assist the less-privileged in society.

“He allegedly hoodwinked his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the phoney grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters. Each subscriber was made to pay N1,800,000( One Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira only).

“Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1,391,040, 274.31. His subscribers are innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country,” he said.

Oyewale said that investigations by the EFCC showed that the Ford Foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi.

He noted that the Foundation pointedly disclaimed him and his NGO, stressing that it had no link whatsoever with them.

According to him, the Commission has also traced five properties he acquired as proceeds of his criminal dealings.

