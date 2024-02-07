ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How General Overseer acquired properties with members’ funds – EFCC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyewale said that investigations by the EFCC showed that the Ford Foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi.

Theophilus Ebonyi. [Punch]
Theophilus Ebonyi. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The EFCC’s Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the pastor was recently arrested but released on bail.

“Investigation showed that Ebonyi acquired a 23-room hotel, a pure water factory, two blocks of a primary school and two bungalow offices at Nyanya-Gwandara, New Karu, Abuja

“There was also a five-bedroom duplex at Karsana, Abuja all acquired with the proceeds of his fraudulent dealings with his subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He also set up a live broadcast channel with studio equipment for his Theobarth Global Foundation with the funds of his subscribers,” he said.

Oyewale recalled that Ebonyi was arrested in 2023 by the EFCC for allegedly defrauding his church members and other Nigerians

He alleged that the pastor was allegedly using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1, 319,040,274.31(One Billion Three Hundred and Nineteen Million, Forty Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-Four Naira, Thirty-One Kobo).

“Specifically, he was arrested for defrauding his victims, comprising Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs and individuals by advertising an intervention project through his NGO (Theobarth Global Foundation)

“Claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20,000, 000. 000( Twenty Billion United States dollars) to assist the less-privileged in society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He allegedly hoodwinked his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the phoney grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters. Each subscriber was made to pay N1,800,000( One Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira only).

“Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1,391,040, 274.31. His subscribers are innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country,” he said.

Oyewale said that investigations by the EFCC showed that the Ford Foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi.

He noted that the Foundation pointedly disclaimed him and his NGO, stressing that it had no link whatsoever with them.

According to him, the Commission has also traced five properties he acquired as proceeds of his criminal dealings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ebonyi is still reportedly reaching his subscribers on some social media platforms to market his spurious grant from Ford Foundation,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anti-corruption CSOs fault EFCC’s probe of Yahaya Bello

Anti-corruption CSOs fault EFCC’s probe of Yahaya Bello

Investors lose ₦1bn in cautious trading on NGX

Investors lose ₦1bn in cautious trading on NGX

How General Overseer acquired properties with members’ funds – EFCC

How General Overseer acquired properties with members’ funds – EFCC

Be sensitive to our concerns - Civil servants urge President Tinubu

Be sensitive to our concerns - Civil servants urge President Tinubu

Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud

Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud

2024 population census will hold as scheduled - Senate

2024 population census will hold as scheduled - Senate

FG seeks PPP to address funding gaps in school feeding programme

FG seeks PPP to address funding gaps in school feeding programme

Lagos govt begins Alapere bridge repairs

Lagos govt begins Alapere bridge repairs

Absence of witness stalls ex-NIMASA DG’s trial over alleged ₦754.8m fraud

Absence of witness stalls ex-NIMASA DG’s trial over alleged ₦754.8m fraud

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga [Presidency]

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga says amid Atiku's criticisms