How EFCC intercepted N211m Gold at Lagos airport

EFCC Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Tony Orilade, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have intercepted gold worth about N211 million being illegally transported through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Orilade said that the consignment was en route Dubai.

He said “following intelligence reports, the operatives on Nov. 9, 2018 uncovered the gold weighing about 35kg just at the point of departure of a suspect currently in the EFCC’s custody.”

He said that investigations were currently ongoing to unravel the accomplice behind the illegal movement of the item.

Meanwhile, the suspect is cooperating with operatives.

“It will be recalled that the EFCC also in March 2017, intercepted bags containing a total of N49 million cash being illegally transported out of the country through the Kaduna International Airport,” Orilade said.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

