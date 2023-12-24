ADVERTISEMENT
Hotels, cinemas, clubs in Lagos organise jaw-dropping activities at Yuletide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Activities such as music, a bouncing castle, swimming, games, face painting will be available for revellers as they enjoy a tasty buffet, BBQ grills and popcorn and more.

Representatives of some of these hospitality outlets in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday said that they have designed jaw-dropping and entertaining programmes for the Yuletide.

They shared details of some of their activities for intending tourists and revellers.

Sunday Essien, Manager of the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, said that a whole lot of entertaining activities have been slated to be held at the shrine for the Yuletide.

Essien said that one such event was the ‘Father and Son Concert’ between Femi Kuti and his son, Made Kuti, which would be a live show.

He said on Dec. 26, Fuji artiste, Remi Aluko, would entertain his fans at the new Afrika Shrine while a couple of Disc Jockeys (DJa) would also be on ground throughout the Yuletide to entertain revellers.

Also, Olusola Adekoya, Founder, of Shodex Gardens, said that the Yuletide promises to be an explosive season for revellers who intend to visit the recreation centre.

Adekoya said that Santa Claus would be available on Christmas Day for children who wish to be thrilled and entertained.

“We will have Santa Claus on the ground here on the 25 of December, with lots of entertaining activities for children like bouncy castle, trampoline and more.

“We will also have dancing competitions on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 as well as horse riding, all forms of adult games and decent swimming activities,” he said.

Similarly, Bluepictures Cinema, via its Instagram page, @bluepicturescinema, disclosed that from Dec. 22 to Dec.28, no fewer than seven movies would be on display across its viewing centres in Lagos.

These movies are Aquaman, Ogeere, Malaika, Ada Omo Daddy, A Tribe Called Judah, Wish, and Migration.

From the information gathered, the line-up of movies promises to enchant and captivate audiences of all ages.

Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, also announced its Yuletide package for revellers tagged “Celebratory Buffet Feast”, which would be held from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, 2024.

Similarly, Ibis Hotel Ikeja plans to host families at “Ibis Christmas Grotto and Brunch” from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25.

Activities such as music, a bouncing castle, swimming, games, face painting will be available for revellers as they enjoy a tasty buffet, BBQ grills and popcorn and more.

For Eko Hotels and Suites, a programme called “The Bamboo Chronicles” has been designed to ensure revellers enjoy extraordinary adventure from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27.

NAN reports that the 2023 Countdown Greater Lagos Fiesta will also be held from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1, with A list of artistes performing to the excitement of revellers at the five divisions of the state ——Epe, Badagry, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Ikeja.

