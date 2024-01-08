Hisbah burns 850 bottles of alcohol to crack down on immorality in Katsina

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Dr Aminu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Monday.

According to him, he led the burning of the alcohol bottles on Sunday in Kankara in company of some government officials. He further reiterated the government's commitment towards fighting any act of immorality in the state.

Usman explained that some of the alcohols were intercepted in a vehicle heading to the town, and some were seized from where they were being sold within the local government.

According to him, the establishment of the board allows Hisbah to go to the nook and crannies of the state to search for places where immorality are committed.

The commander appealed to the people of the state to always expose houses and places in their communities where such acts are committed.