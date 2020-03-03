Mamora spoke in Abuja when he appeared on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Forum.

“There have been so many claims by some Nigerians that bitter kola can be used to cure coronavirus.

“It is true that bitter kola has anti-viral properties, but I am not sure how the anti-viral properties affect coronavirus.

“I have also heard of garlic, lemon, palm wine and even chloroquine

“We caution against the use of so many herbal drugs because science has a basis and there is a procedural process to laying claims to whatever,’’ he said.

Mamora advised Nigerians not to panic, declaring that people should allow themselves to be “ruled by facts, not fears”.

He said that the best prevention was to practice good personal hygiene by washing hands under running tap water with soap or ash, as well as the steady use of hand sanitisers.

On the issues of border closure, he said that the border would not be closed because the World Health Organisation (WHO), the world health body, had not recommended the closure.

Mamora said that the country had done all that was required by the world body and promised to close any gap.

"The Federal Government will definitely close any gap if there is, and also strengthen the system to achieve the country’s goals,’’ he said.

On Lassa fever, the minister said that the disease had reduced in the country.

“There are three functional control centres in Edo, Ebonyi and Ondo. The country has the capacity to manage Lassa fever; more people are recovering from it."

He said that people should practice good hygiene and also cover their foods properly.

“With proper education, Nigerians will achieve a lot when it comes to diseases management,’’ Mamora said.