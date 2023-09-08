ADVERTISEMENT
Health workers appeal to Katsina govt to rescue kidnapped members

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Union appealed to the state government and security operatives to fish out the criminals who committed the evil.

Dikko Radda, Governor of Kastina state
Dikko Radda, Governor of Kastina state

Mannir Suleiman, State Chairman of the union, made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Katsina on Friday.

Suleiman said that 83 members of the union across the state were kidnapped.

According to him, out of the number, 65 were released after payment of ransom, 16 were killed, one escaped with bullet wound and one was nowhere to be found after kidnapped, four years ago.

“These people were kidnapped on their ways to places of engagements to render services to save humanity when they were kidnapped.”

“We are appealing to the government and security agencies as a matter of urgency, to go after the criminals, bring back our members to our fold, with a view to reuniting with their families and general public,” the chairman said.

