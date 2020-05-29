The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, gave the assurance through his Instagram page on Friday.

Hamzat said that the administration’s plans for a Greater Lagos were still ongoing in spite of being hit with unexpected events.

“One year ago, we took over the reign of affairs in Lagos State.

“We swore our oath of office, vowed to serve conscientiously, selflessly and with the fear of God in our hearts.

“We will like to assure you all that we are listening to you and working toward solving all the lingering problems we have in our dear state,” the deputy governor said.

Hamzat expressed his appreciation for all the encouragement and support, saying that it meant a lot to the administration.

According to him, the journey ahead looks daunting but we are not moved nor shaken.

“You gave us your votes and we gave our word.

“Thank you all for your encouragement, support and understanding in the past one year.

“All thanks and praises to Almighty Allah the most beneficent, the most merciful,” he said