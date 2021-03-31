Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo’s political rally was disrupted on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, as gunmen opened fire during the rally, killing three of his aides.

The incident happened at Soludo’s community in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State when he was having a meeting with the youths of the area.

Soludo is one of the frontline aspirants in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

According to TheSUN, the former CBN governor was safe but his whereabouts was unknown.

Confirming the attack, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sunday Kuryas said reports from his men in the area said some gunmen stormed Isuofia Townhall, where Soludo was having a meeting with the youths of the community.

Kuryas also confirmed that three policemen were gunned down while the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, was taken away by the gunmen.