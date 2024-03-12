ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Namadi reduces work hours by 2 hours during Ramadan fast

News Agency Of Nigeria

The aim is to provide opportunities for workers to prepare for the break of fast and have time to observe spiritual activities in the Holy Month.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi.


Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri, the state Head of the Service, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse. Dagaceri said that workers were expected to report to work at 9am, and close at 3pm, from Mondays to Thursday instead of the normal 5pm.

“Furthermore, workers would report to work on Fridays by 9am, and close by 1pm, as usual,” he said.

He said that the aim was to provide opportunities for workers to prepare for the break of fast and have time to observe spiritual activities in the Holy Month. He expressed hope that the workers would use the Ramadan fast to pray for God’s guidance and blessings.

“It is also our hope that civil servants will use the fasting period to pray for the peace and economic prosperity of the State and Nigeria at large,’’ he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria





