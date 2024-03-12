Adeleke reveals criminals' plans to abduct pupils, attack farms in the state

The governor raised the alarm in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday in Osogbo. Adeleke said that intelligence snippets, made available to him, revealed a deliberate mobilisation of criminal elements to attack rural areas of the state.

He said that such reports were alarming and posed serious concerns to the well-being of the people within the state. The governor said that his administration was worried about the reports, adding that those behind the plot are targeting disruption of farming activities through kidnappings and attacks on rural farm settlements.

Adeleke said that the schools were being targeted with abductions and attacks, as a way of distracting the implementation of the safe school initiative and the multi-billion naira infrastructure plan in the state.

The governor, who noted that a meeting of the state security council had been summoned, said preliminary directives had been issued to school authorities to take precautions to enhance the safety of pupils and students.

Adeleke also said that he had directed the Food Security Committee to submit an interim report to allow for immediate actions to safeguard farm and secure farmers as the rainy season approaches.

“The Ministry of Education and all educational agencies have been ordered to review safety measures in Osun schools in line with the safe school initiative.

“In specific terms, school principals and heads are expected to clear overgrown weeds in school environments and ensure close liaison with the Parents and Teachers Association to secure their school environments,” he said.

The governor assured the public that his administration had taken preemptive steps to secure the schools and farming communities. The governor also said that he would embark on major reforms of the Amotekun security force.

He frowned at the internal rivalry, opposition penetration and external intervention that are negatively affecting the operation of the force. The governor said that Amotekun force was designed to be truly efficient in complementing efforts and operations of the police and other security agencies.

He said the state is peaceful and would not succumb to attempts to destabilise the peace and harmony among the people.

“No stone will be left unturned to disrupt plans of enemies of progress to plunge the state into crisis.