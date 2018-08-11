Gov Wike mourns Rivers Attorney General who died in London

news

Governor Nyesom Wike is currently mourning the passing away of Rivers State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma SAN.

In a statement by the Rivers State government on Friday, August 10, 2018, the late Attorney General died in a London Hospital.

While the cause of Aguma's death is yet to be announced, Governor Wike was said to have been thrown in a grief state following the sad news.

Highlighting Aguma's commitment, passion and courage in discharging his duties, the state governor noted that the late Commissioner would be remembered for his good deeds.

Wike also approved that flags in the state should fly at half-mast for two days in honouring the late Aguma.

Read the River's state official statement here

''It is with very deep pain but gratitude to the Almighty God that the Rivers state government wishes to announce the demise of the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Hon Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma, SAN, today Friday 10th August, 2018 in a London hospital.

“Until his death, Emmanuel Chiwenwo Aguma, SAN served the state with amazing sense of responsibility, commitment, passion, competence and courage. At all times, even in his sick bed, his exemplary zeal to serve Rivers state never waned.

“Consequently, the Governor of Rivers state, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, GSSRS has approved that flags fly at half-mast for two days beginning from tomorrow Saturday 11th August, 2018 as a mark of honour to mourn the departed legend.

“Needless to say that Rivers state and indeed the nation will miss his versatility and invaluable contributions to the development of our state and Nigeria.

“This loss is monumental but we urge all people of goodwill to remember his wife, children, mother and the entire Late Chief Emmanuel W. Aguma family of Port Harcourt as well as the State in prayers.”